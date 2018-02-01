Just Hours After This Woman Got Married, She Was Struck By A Mystery Illness And Suddenly Died

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamieka McCarthy-Harford was only 26 years old when she was struck down by an illness. The worst part is that she and her family never even saw it coming. Just hours after she got married, she deteriorated dramatically.

This story starts in December 2017. It should have been a time that McCarthy-Harford and her family could look back on fondly in years to come. However, it didn’t turn out that way. That’s because McCarthy-Harford died unexpectedly that month, leaving her family utterly devastated.

What’s even worse is that December 10 was McCarthy-Harford’s wedding day. As she walked down the aisle in her white dress, none of the guests could have imagined what might happen next. The wedding photos don’t even give any signs of what lay ahead.

