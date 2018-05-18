This Woman Was Paralyzed By Suicidal Thoughts. But Now She’s Shared Her Powerful Story Of Survival

ADVERTISEMENT

Char Chen once suffered from overwhelming thoughts of suicide. Sadly, she has also attempted to take her own life more than once. Even while battling against mental illness, though, Chen has found a path forward – and she’s since shared her incredible story of survival.

Chen was born in southern China, and her life began inauspiciously. She was often ill, in fact, and as a result her parents decided that she should live with her grandparents instead. The area in which Chen was brought up, though, was rural and poor, and when the young girl caught diphtheria she almost died due to not having the proper medication.

When Chen was due to attend school, however, she was allowed to return to stay with her parents. Even so, her mom and dad’s virtual abandoning of her as a child had left her feeling alienated from them. And things grew yet worse as the true nature of her parents became apparent to her – particularly when it came to her father.

