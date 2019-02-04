This Woman’s Husband Took Her Off Life Support – And Then Moments Later A Miracle Happened

ADVERTISEMENT

A heart attack had left Michele De Leeuw unconscious and reliant on hospital equipment to keep her breathing. With almost no chance of her recovering, husband Karl was left facing a terrible decision. He finally gave doctors permission to turn off Michele’s life support – but then something barely believable happened.

Michele and Karl De Leeuw have been wed for more than 26 years. They reside in Sterling Heights, Michigan and have two grown-up children. Their daughter goes by the name of Myles and is 24 and their son, Jake, is three years her junior.

The married couple were spending a day at home in August 2018 when out of the blue, tragedy struck. One moment, Michele and Karl were simply enjoying spending time together. The next, Michele, 57, began to show signs of cardiac problems.

