This Woman Suffers From Extreme Anxiety Attacks. Now She’s Told The World How Her Boyfriend Reacts

Anxiety disorders are incredibly common. In fact, more than one in six American adults suffer from them, according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). And many of these people experience social fears that affect their love lives.

One common symptom of anxiety disorders is paranoia that a partner is going to leave them, even if that partner has shown no signs of being unhappy in a relationship. These fears can not only result in emotional trauma, but also physical reactions such as a racing heart or heavy breathing.

As a result, it can be difficult to be in a relationship with someone who suffers from anxiety. For instance, they might be prone to starting arguments. And if anxiety is mistaken for jealousy, this can also make put a strain on relationships.

