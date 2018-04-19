This Woman Thought Food Truck Meals Had Made Her Sick, But The Real Cause Was Far More Serious

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana Zepeda lived a hectic life with a high-powered job. So when she began to fall ill, she initially thought that stress was the cause. But as her symptoms worsened, Zepeda could no longer hide from the possibility that something might be seriously wrong. And when her doctor ran tests, it was revealed that the cause of her symptoms was far more serious.

Zepeda had a seemingly unremarkable existence. At 33, she was married and living in Washington, D.C. She worked in finance for a hotel management company that operates some of the world’s biggest and best-known chains. Life for Zepeda, then, was hectic and stressful.

Working long hours in a demanding job, Zepeda would often grab something to eat on the go. Evening meals were largely dictated by whichever fast food joint was still open by the time that she clocked off. And Zepeda believed that the consequences of her diet had started to take a toll on her body.

