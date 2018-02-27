This Woman Thought She Just Had A Stray Eyelash. Then She Found She Had 14 Worms Living In Her Eye

ADVERTISEMENT

Feeling something unusual in your eye is not normally an emergency situation, but what if that something is moving? Well, Oregon woman Abby Beckley was shocked after discovering what she believed to be a stray lash in her left eye was actually a parasitic worm. And the events that followed would leave doctors baffled.

Beckley, 26, was most definitely the outdoors type. Her passion for pursuits including horseback riding and fishing complimented a can-do attitude and thirst for adventure. She’d also experienced living on a South Oregon cattle ranch and dreamed about working abroad.

So when she was offered work as a deck hand on a fishing boat in Southeast Alaska during the summer of 2016, Beckley found it impossible to refuse. However, during her second week in the new role, Beckley began to suffer discomfort in her left eye.

