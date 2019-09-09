Throughout our lives, we’ll all have to deal with a number of major changes. While a few of those transformations might be more pleasant than others, the aging process itself can be seen in both a positive and negative light. And British newspaper columnist Suzanne Moore had to face down some unkind comments regarding that very subject in 2019.
When A Woman Was Accused Of Acting Too Old, She Savagely Clapped Back At Her Critics
Born in July 1958 Moore grew up in Ipswich, England, before making a big decision as a teenager. At that point, she abandoned her school studies and embarked upon an intriguing personal journey that took her around the world. Indeed, over the next few years, the young Moore found herself in countries as far-flung as India and the U.S.