This Woman Wouldn’t Let Her Boyfriend Propose. But One Year On She’s Totally Transformed

By Jemma Porter
February 8, 2017
Becoming obese is a slow and steady process. For overweight people, it can sometimes take a shock to the system to realize how out of control they’ve become. This is what happened to Jennifer Ginley. After taking a dream vacation to Disney World with her family, she realized she needed to make some big changes. This is her story.

After trying several diets without success, 26 year old Ginley – from Liverpool, England – was in a pretty bad place. “I had a massive lack of belief in myself,” she later told Slimming World magazine. “I feel like I wasted so many years with fake smiles that hid how unhappy I was.”

She’d been with her childhood sweetheart, Luke Hagan, for more than 11 years. He was ready to get married, but Ginley didn’t want him to propose. At 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 270 pounds, she simply couldn’t visualize herself walking down the aisle.

