A Few Years After These Twins Had Surgery For OCD, They Were Found Dead In An Apparent Suicide Pact

Sisters Amanda and Sara Eldritch spent their lives side by side, all the way to the end. The 33-year-old twins from Colorado suffered from obsessive compulsive disorder – despite surgery to help them – so, on March 30, 2018, they came up with a solution of their own.

Sara and Amanda had their quirks from an early age. Even as small children, the girls strongly preferred that their shirts were always tucked in and that their socks were wrinkle-free. The twins habitually washed their hands, too.

As the girls got older, their condition only worsened. In their teens, the twins would scour themselves in the shower and use an entire bottle of shampoo in a single hair-washing session. Then, the siblings would worry so much about their inability to take a reasonably-timed shower that they would avoid washing for weeks at a time.

