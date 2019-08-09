A Young Woman Candidly Opened Up About The Hardest Part Of Having Her Tubes Tied

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelsey Silverstein had been adamant that she didn’t want children ever since she was a teenager. As a result, she approached her doctor in the hopes of having her tubes tied and preventing any unwanted pregnancies. However, Silverstein had little idea of how hard getting a female sterilization would be.

Once upon a time, having children was simply a fact of life for most people. It was expected that adults who were able to produce kids would have them. Consequently, it became a societal expectation for them to want to reproduce. But in recent years, it seems that more and more individuals are opting out of parenthood.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019 official government figures in the United States confirmed that birth rates had fallen to their lowest level in more than three decades. Some 3,788,235 babies had been born across the nation during 2018, which represented a two percent decrease from 2017. Furthermore, the fall was part of a larger ten-year trend that had continually seen fewer births year on year.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT