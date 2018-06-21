After This Heartbroken Couple Lost Their Little Baby Girl, They Spent 16 Days With Her

ADVERTISEMENT

When Charlotte and Attila Szakacs lost their baby girl, they couldn’t bear to say goodbye. As a result, the hospice that had supported them through their daughter’s death gave them the opportunity to spend more time with their child. And thanks to technology, they had an extra 16 days together.

Charlotte and Attila come from the village of New Earswick near York in England. She works as a paint technician, while he is an engineer. However, the role that both the couple desired most in the world was that of a parent.

As a result, Charlotte and Attila began trying for a baby not long after their 2015 wedding. For an entire year, they had no luck conceiving. However, Charlotte got the best early 21st birthday present in April 2016 when she discovered she was finally expecting.

