This Heavily Pierced Punk Had A Drastic Makeunder, And Her Appearance Was Totally Transformed

ADVERTISEMENT

With her multiple punk piercings, dyed locks, and leather jacket, Mel Wildman’s extreme style often turned heads in her sleepy hometown in the north of England. However, it is safe to say that not everyone was a fan of her individual, alternative look. In fact, many people made the mistake of judging the book by the cover, but there was more to the young woman’s story than that. Consequently, one day in 2013, Mel underwent a makeover and took a walk on the mild side.

Mel lived and worked as an artist in the quiet seaside resort of Morecambe in Lancashire, England. In 2014 the then 21-year-old lived with her bodybuilder boyfriend, Andy Bell, 47. And the punky pair were well known around the small town, thanks to their extreme styles of grooming and dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Admittedly, the couple were pretty out there, but it was Mel’s look that was particularly eye-catching. At the time, she sported a bright-pink mohawk and piercings in her cheeks, nose, eyebrow and lips. Furthermore, she was covered in a number of unique inkings.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT