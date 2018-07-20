After A Heavily Pregnant Woman Helped Deliver A Baby, She Knew She Had To See A Doctor

ADVERTISEMENT

When Amanda Hess arrived at the hospital to deliver her baby, she probably never expected that she would end up helping out another mom through her labor. But after she did, the mom-to-be knew that she needed to see a medical professional, and fast.

Hess is from Frankfort, Kentucky, and works as a gynecologist and obstetrician. Aside from delivering babies on a daily basis, the doctor has two little lives of her own to care for. In the summer of 2017 she was already the mother of one and preparing to welcome her second baby.

After working throughout her pregnancy, in July 2017 the doctor turned patient when she checked into Frankfort Regional Medical Center to give birth. However, little did the OB/GYN know that her own birth wasn't the only delivery that she would end up taking part in.

