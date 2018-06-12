After Her Son Gave The Mailman Free Kool-Aid, This Mom Learned The Man’s Real Feelings In A Letter

ADVERTISEMENT

When Adam Houssami set up a Kool-Aid stand in his front yard, he was keen to sell as much as possible. However, when his mailman told him he had no money, the child offered him a cup for free. Then, one week later, the stranger sent a letter revealing how he really felt.

Adam and his family live in Dearborn, Michigan. On first impressions, he was just like any other boy his age. However, by the time he was five years old the young man was already showing an entrepreneurial spirit.

In July 2017 Adam hatched a plan to make some pocket money over the summer. He set up a Kool-Aid stand outside his home and decided to charge his customers 50 cents per cup. That way, he figured he’d make a decent amount of cash on a hot, sunny day.

