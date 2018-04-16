Here Are 20 Genius Cleaning Hacks That You Have To Start Using Right Now

By Annie Price
April 16, 2018
Let’s face it, getting our homes shipshape can be a real drain. And to make things even more complicated, it seems that new products hit the shelves each week – all promising to make light work of our cleaning woes. However, creating a gleaming living environment doesn’t have to be rocket science – as these awesome cleaning hacks prove.

1. Make cleaning toys child’s play

Considering that they spend half their time on the floor and the other half in our children’s sticky paws, toys can be a bacteria breeding ground. However, there’s an easy way to sanitize a whole bunch in one go – just stick them in your dishwasher! Make sure you don’t put anything made from thin plastic through the wash, though or you may end up with a melted mess that will frighten the kids.

2. Remove pet fur with this hair-raising trick

Any animal owner will know that embedded pet hair can become an absolute nightmare to remove. Before you splash out on a fancy vacuum, though, try using a moist rubber glove to de-fuzz your furniture. The wet rubber acts like a magnet, easily collecting fur with a quick rub.

