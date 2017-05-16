Here’s What Happened To The Man With The Golden Voice Following His Phenomenal Rise To Fame

ADVERTISEMENT

When homeless army vet and former DJ Ted Williams approached cameras during the cold January of 2011, he had no idea what would happen next. However, what followed was amazing. The cameraman requested that Williams give a demonstration of the voice that he called “God given,” and Williams obliged. What’s more, as soon as the video went viral, Williams’s life was turned upside down.

Williams hadn’t always lived in hardship. The Brooklyn, New York native – named after the famous Boston Red Sox player – had wanted to be a radio announcer from the age of 14, when he went on a school trip to a radio station and was entranced by what he saw. However, as soon as he graduated from high school, he joined the U.S. Army. Williams subsequently received an honorable discharge after three years of service.

After leaving the army, Williams went to voice-acting classes and then earned a job as radio announcer. Unfortunately, his life went downhill from there. Indeed, Williams began indulging in substance abuse – a common problem among army veterans. In 1990 he served three months in prison for stealing, but that would only be the tip of the iceberg. His criminal behavior and drug use subsequently escalated, and by 1997 he’d lost his job.

