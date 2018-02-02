When A Swaying Trailer Slammed Into This School Bus, The Driver’s Actions Astounded The Children

ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as a school bus driver gets behind the wheel, passenger safety is paramount. Most often, this means keeping a close eye on the children in the back of the vehicle, who have to sit down properly in their seats in order to avoid a scare or an injury while the bus is moving.

But once in a while, a bus driver must go above and beyond the call of duty to protect their passengers. Drivers such as this Utah man, who was sat behind the wheel when a swaying SUV, complete with a trailer attached, barreled into his school bus.

What he did in the face of such serious danger left the students on board – and the community at large – absolutely astounded. And his bravery just went to show to what lengths a bus driver will go in order to keep his passengers safe.

