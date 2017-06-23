After High Schoolers Played A Prank On This Teen, Her Friends Taught The Bullies A Valuable Lesson

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who’s ever attended high school knows that kids can be cruel. Students who come off as even a little bit different can expect, unfortunately, plenty of nastiness and pranks played on them throughout their school life. And the cruelty of pulling a prank at prom – one of the most important events in a young person’s life – can barely be overstated. But luckily, not all girls are mean girls. And so once these two young women realised that their friend was being bullied, they immediately took action.

Anahi Alvarez, Naomi Martinez and Lilly Skinner are all teenage students at Grand Prairie High School in North Texas. The three girls have been close friends since the seventh grade. And so when prom season rolled around in 2014, they hoped that they’d all make it to homecoming court together. For a while it looked like that would actually be the case, but then the rug was pulled from under their feet.

Some mean-spirited students had told Lilly that she was in the running for homecoming queen, knowing full well that she wasn’t. When the three friends saw the ballot, Anahi and Naomi were on there, but Lilly was not. She had been set up. When Lilly realised this, she wasn’t angry – her mother had brought her up to always look for the good in people – but she was disappointed.

