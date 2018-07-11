20 Brilliant Borax Hacks That Will Save Your Household Buckets Of Time

ADVERTISEMENT

Life’s too short to waste it doing household chores, but unfortunately, they’re not something most of us can avoid. Luckily, there are ways to blast through them faster, and plenty of them involve good old fashioned borax, a salt of boric acid. The magic powder has dozens of applications, from cleaning your laundry to removing unwanted pests.

20. Deodorize your refrigerator

If you haven’t cleaned your fridge in a while, then it could be putting out some less-than-pleasant odors. After all, food can give off all kinds of smells, whether it’s within its best-by date or not. To get your refrigerator feeling fresh again, then, try wiping it down with a solution of borax and hot water.

19. Freshen-up your mattress

Your fridge isn’t the only thing that could benefit from borax, however. Mattresses – magnets for dead skin, dust and sweat – could do with a helping hand, too. To clean a stain from a mattress, simply spray water over the offending mark and sprinkle with borax. Rub the powder into the stain and leave it for an hour, before vacuuming any leftover powder.

