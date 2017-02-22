This Couple Didn’t Like The Look Of Their Kitchen, So They Gave It An Awesome Two-Week Makeover

Imagine you’re searching for a new house, and you look around this place. “Not bad,” most people would think. It’s a decent sized kitchen and it looks as though it would have everything you’d need. Doesn’t it?
Well, for one couple the kitchen wasn’t quite good enough. And so began the mammoth task of redoing the whole thing, from top to bottom. According to the husband, Nate Mitchell, the couple wanted to, “Get rid of the previous owners’ funk.’’
So, shortly after moving in they got started tearing the kitchen apart and planning their perfect new one. A big task for any new home owners. Especially as they were going to do it entirely by themselves.
