A Family Totally Transformed This Farmhouse, And The Bedroom Is Breathtaking Beyond Belief

When the Hamm family learned that a 19th-century farmhouse in Mississippi was due to be demolished, they did everything they could to stop it from happening. And the Hamms did end up saving the property, just not in the way you might think.

The Hamms married when Tim and Natalie were still in their teens. At the time, Tim was studying mechanical engineering at the University of Mississippi, and Natalie was pregnant. They already had one young son and money was scarce.

Natalie spoke to Design Sponge about that period in October 2017. “With an empty home and a growing family, I began designing pieces of furniture that Tim could build to furnish our 1,200-square-foot rental,” she said. To keep costs low, the pair bought items of furniture at yard sales and renovated them.

