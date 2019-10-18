A Father And Son Transformed This Tired-Looking School Bus – And Now The Interior Is Stunning

In 2015 Patrick Schmidt wanted to escape the rat race, and he had a plan to downsize his life. After selling his car, ditching his apartment and quitting his job, he set out on a new path. It came in the form of an old school bus, which became his new tiny home on wheels to take him on adventures across the United States.
Schmidt knew his dad struggled to keep himself busy, and in quiet times tended to sink into depression. So, to occupy his time, the adventurer invited his father to help him renovate the pale blue school bus. Schmidt bought the bus for $4,500, and spent a further $9,000 on the refit project, which took him and his dad three months to finish.