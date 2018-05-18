20 Ingenious Uses For Epsom Salts

ADVERTISEMENT

Epsom salt may not be high on the list of traditional, essential household items, but it really should be. After all, the colorless crystals – also known as magnesium sulfate – have such a wide variety of applications that it’s a wonder anyone survives without them. Indeed, from treating aches and pains to remedying oily hair, it almost feels like there’s nothing they can’t do.

20. Make your own bath bombs

Let’s be honest – who doesn’t love a good bath bomb to spice up their daily routine? After all, watching it fizz away is something we’ll never get bored of. And if you have Epsom salt to hand, you can even make your own. Just add baking soda, citric acid, corn flour, some essential oils and food coloring.

19. Remove splinters

Tweezers or a needle are usually the go-to solution for removing splinters, but sometimes they’re wedged in too deep for traditional methods. In those cases then, you could always turn to Epsom salt. Indeed, just add a pinch between the splinter and a Band-aid, and it’ll eventually help work its way up and out of the skin.

