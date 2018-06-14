20 Ingenious Uses For Hydrogen Peroxide That Everyone’s Going Crazy About

ADVERTISEMENT

Chances are that you’ve got a bottle of hydrogen peroxide under your sink. After all, it’s a common household staple. And even if you don’t, there’s nothing stopping you going out and picking up some H2O2, as in addition to being extremely versatile, it’s also super cheap. But why is hydrogen peroxide so useful? Well, its oxidizing properties make it a perfect cleaning agent, meaning you can use it for all manner of tough stains and smells – not to mention much more besides.

20. Remove clothing stains

Even stubborn stains such as wine or grass aren’t safe from the cleaning power of hydrogen peroxide. A simple blend of non-gel toothpaste or cream of tartar, combined with a teaspoon of 3 percent hydrogen peroxide, will create a paste that combats even those typically hard-to-remove marks. Do rinse your mixture off eventually, though.

19. Banish mildew

Mildew is basically your home’s worst nightmare – particularly in damp places such as the bathroom. Luckily, a splash of 3 percent hydrogen peroxide will make short work of any unsightly mold. Just remember not to dilute the liquid, as you may on other occasions.

