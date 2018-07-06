20 Ingenious Kitchen Hacks That Will Make Your Life So Much Easier

ADVERTISEMENT

Between work and social commitments, it can be difficult to devote much time to preparing meals – especially when everything in the kitchen seems to take so long. Fortunately, there are plenty of kitchen-based hacks to make our culinary lives easier. Yes, from keeping food fresher for longer to making the most of your storage space, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without these stellar top tips.

20. Make crystal clear ice cubes

It shouldn’t be that hard to make clear ice cubes. After all, you’re just freezing clear water, right? Well, thanks to the minerals and dissolved air in that H2O, your ice cubes will pretty much always turn out cloudy. Unless, that is, you boil the water twice first. Indeed, the difference is staggering.

19. Quick and easy frozen yogurt

If you’re craving ice cream but don’t want to deal with the calorific consequences, you could always try a healthier alternative: frozen yogurt. And really, it couldn’t be easier to make yourself. Simply push a stick for a popsicle into the yogurt of your choice, then freeze it for a couple of hours. Voila: a healthy, refreshing summer snack.

