A Man Poured White Vinegar Into His Toilet. Then The Moment He Flushed It Came Out Sparkling

Cleaning the bathroom can seem like a daunting task – and an expensive one if you have to go out and buy brand new products. But when this video hit the internet, it offered viewers a new way to leave their toilets sparkling clean. But not everyone was convinced.

HouseholdHacker is a YouTube channel that you may well have heard of. It first launched in 2007, and since then the videos on the account have racked up a crazy number of views in total. At nearly 750 million total hits, the channel’s content is clearly much loved.

The concept behind the channel is fairly straightforward. Essentially, it’s a series of “How-to” videos, which aim to help viewers “solve common everyday problems and create things utilizing items you find around your house,” according to the channel’s description.

