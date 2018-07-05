This Retiree Made His New Home Out Of An Old Bus – And The Results Are The Stuff Of Dreams

ADVERTISEMENT

From the outside, Greg Flint’s bus doesn’t look like much. The 1965 Chevy model is a faded brown, its paint chipped away in places; overall, in fact, the vehicle’s appearance is one that suggests neglect. Inside, however, Flint has worked hard to turn the dilapidated wreck he calls “Buster” into a breathtaking home.

Flint’s connection to Buster goes back more than 15 years, and the retiree gained possession of the bus through a series of serendipitous events. The first of these came after Flint’s four daughters had flown the nest; and once he was alone, having raised the girls, he made a momentous decision.

You see, Flint decided that his property wasn’t what he wanted anymore, and so he put it up for sale. Instead of living in what Flint has described to website SmallerLiving as his “big log dream home” on a 10-acre plot, he was after an altogether different dwelling. At around that time, however, two friends of the father asked him for a favor.

