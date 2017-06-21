20 Simple Storage Hacks To Help Keep Your Home Neat And Tidy

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be honest: we could all use a little inspiration when it comes to maximizing our storage space. And these elegant solutions are exactly what the doctor ordered, going a little way to making your life a lot simpler. Just don’t blame us if this gives you the itch to give your entire home a makeover.

20. Hide your thermostat

Not only do thermostats look unsightly, but they’re also prone to being tampered with by guests overstepping boundaries. You can solve all these problems, however, by simply hiding your thermostat behind a hinged painting or picture frame. Easy.

19. Store your pantry supplies in a shoe organizer

If you’re sick of having to root around in the depths of your cupboards or shelves for those rarely-used ingredients, try hanging a shoe organizer over your pantry door. Yes, as it turns out, they’re not only useful for footwear.

