20 Simple Storage Hacks To Help Keep Your Home Neat And Tidy

By Chris Wharfe
June 21, 2017
Image: via HomesAndHues / via TodaysHomeowner
Image: via Homes and Hues / via Today’s Homeowner

Let’s be honest: we could all use a little inspiration when it comes to maximizing our storage space. And these elegant solutions are exactly what the doctor ordered, going a little way to making your life a lot simpler. Just don’t blame us if this gives you the itch to give your entire home a makeover.

Image: Pinterest/shareably.net
Image: via Pinterest/shareably.net

20. Hide your thermostat

Not only do thermostats look unsightly, but they’re also prone to being tampered with by guests overstepping boundaries. You can solve all these problems, however, by simply hiding your thermostat behind a hinged painting or picture frame. Easy.

Image: via OrganizingHomeLife
Image: via Organizing Homelife

19. Store your pantry supplies in a shoe organizer

If you’re sick of having to root around in the depths of your cupboards or shelves for those rarely-used ingredients, try hanging a shoe organizer over your pantry door. Yes, as it turns out, they’re not only useful for footwear.

