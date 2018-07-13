20 Ingenious Ways To Take Your Home From Average To Awesome For Next To Nothing

ADVERTISEMENT

So, you’ve just poured your life savings into buying your first house. You’ve done it – you’re on the property ladder. All you need to do now is make that space your home. But with all your funds invested in the building itself, improving the interior may be a step too far. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to turn your home into an awesome living area for next to nothing – from upcycling old furniture to some truly innovative DIY projects.

20. Use Champagne bottles as jewelry holders

This could easily have looked super tacky. But somehow, whoever put this together has totally pulled it off. Maybe it’s the beautiful, color-coordinated jewelry, or the classy dark green bottle. Either way, it’s gorgeous proof that upcycling old Champagne bottles really has its merits. So, think twice before chucking them in the recycling bin.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Use stainless steel paint on old appliances

Believe it or not, this fridge used to be a different color altogether – it’s just been coated with stainless steel paint. Yes, if you’re lamenting buying all those white appliances before realizing that steel just looks so much more stylish, you don’t need to throw them all away. Indeed, you can just grab a tin of paint and voila! Chic stainless steel everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT