The 20 Best Tips For Giving Your House An Extreme Deep Clean

We’re all partial to a good spring clean every now and then but if you really want to get your home to its best, then you’ll want to give it an extreme, deep clean. And let’s face it: there are plenty of problem areas that sometimes seem way too tough to tackle. Fortunately, these top tips will help you sail through deep cleaning your dryer, oven and even your washing machine with ease.

20. Deep clean your toilet siphons

To properly clean the inside of your toilet rim and siphons, you’re going to need duct tape. Yes, simply tape all around those problem areas, pour some white vinegar into your toilet tank (after you’ve emptied it of water), and flush. The vinegar will catch in the duct tape folds, deep cleaning your siphons during the night, ready for use in the morning.

19. Deep clean your porcelain sink

If your porcelain sink is covered in all sorts of scratches and marks, don’t worry – it’s not beyond saving. All you need is some baking soda and hydrogen peroxide. First, sprinkle the baking soda all over the sink and wipe it down with a sponge. Then, add a few drops of hydrogen peroxide to the sponge and give it another scrub. Rinse after 20 minutes and you’ll see a world of difference.

