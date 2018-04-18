20 Ingenious Duct Tape Hacks That You Need In Your Life Right Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there anything duct tape can’t do? We guess not, if these ingenious hacks are anything to go by. Yes, once you’ve had your eyes opened to these weird and wonderful uses for the all-powerful adhesive, you’ll never want to go anywhere without an emergency roll or two.

20. Open stiff lids

Sometimes, running hot water around the lid of a jar just doesn’t cut it. If you’re having real trouble opening a stiff lid, then just grab some duct tape. Wrap it around the lid, and hey presto – the strength of the adhesive will have it open in no time.

19. Add grip to shoes

Unfortunately, not all shoes are built the same – and that can spell disaster on slippery surfaces, such as dance floors. So next time you’re boogying the night away and see someone go literally head over heels, clue them into this duct tape hack. They’ll soon be singing your praises.

