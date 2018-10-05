20 Ingenious Everyday Uses For Leftover Pickle Juice

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a big fan of pickles, whether in sandwiches or just as snacks, then chances are you’ve poured away your fair share of pickle juice over the years. But you needn’t let it go to waste. Yes, there are all sorts of ingenious things you can do with the liquid, from spicing up your favorite cuisine to using it for a variety of home remedies.

20. Relieve an upset stomach

If you’ve ever experienced stomach pain, you’ve probably heard that vinegar can be a good homemade cure. It’s no surprise, then, that pickle juice can be equally effective – after all, vinegar is one of its main ingredients. Yep, downing a glass might just help balance out your stomach’s acidity.

19. Treat a hangover

Feeling a little rough around the edges after a night of drinking? There are all sorts of supposed hangover cures, but one that’s favored by Polish people in particular is pickle juice. It’s full of potassium, which is depleted by alcohol, and the sourness will kill off any remaining boozy taste in your mouth.

