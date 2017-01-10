After moving into her new home in 2013, Tanya wanted to make over its drab kitchen. But work commitments and financial obstacles always seemed to get in the way. Realizing it could take many years to achieve the kitchen she dreamed of, she opted for a temporary fix. Having successfully made over the kitchen in her previous house, Tanya turned to retro cookware for inspiration once again.
Tanya, a home-decorating and lifestyle blogger from Canada, is not shy of getting stuck into DIY projects. Her “Dans le Lakehouse” blog features all the projects she and her husband – “Handy Hubby” – have undertaken. They’ve worked on makeovers together since they first met as teenagers and have received plenty of attention for their endeavours.
Indeed, it was probably a given that the first house they owned would need renovating. The pair would spend years decorating and refurbishing their dated townhouse in Ottowa, Canada. Whatever the job, no matter how large or small, they’ve always managed to overcome that most troublesome of obstacles – money.
In 1916 Rasputin Was Murdered In The Most Mysterious Way. 100 Years On, Historians Are Still Baffled
19 Pairs Of Celebrity BFFs That Are The Definition Of Friendship Goals
After This Pit Bull Was Removed From Her Puppies, She Led Rescuers On A Frantic Search To Find Them
Employees Have Warned You Never To Order These 20 Things From Your Favorite Fast Food Outlets
This Math Teacher Was So Hot He Made His Students Swoon, And Now He’s Got The World Weak At The Knees
This Ex-CIA Agent Has Just Revealed What Interrogating Saddam Hussein Was Like – And It Sounds Crazy
Her Husband Always Hated Tattoos. So After He Died, She Transformed Her Body In A Record-breaking Way
This Couple Found A Secret Room In Their House And Uncovered A Treasure Trove Of Precious Memories
When A Brazilian Cowboy Died Suddenly, His Distraught Horse Did Something Remarkable At The Funeral
Before This Terminally Ill Homeless Man Could Say Goodbye To His Dog, He Had Just One Last Wish
20 Life Problems You’ll Only Get If You’re Naturally Loud
When Hitler Offered This Respected German Commander A New Title, His Response Cut Right To The Bone