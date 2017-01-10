ADVERTISEMENT

After moving into her new home in 2013, Tanya wanted to make over its drab kitchen. But work commitments and financial obstacles always seemed to get in the way. Realizing it could take many years to achieve the kitchen she dreamed of, she opted for a temporary fix. Having successfully made over the kitchen in her previous house, Tanya turned to retro cookware for inspiration once again.

Tanya, a home-decorating and lifestyle blogger from Canada, is not shy of getting stuck into DIY projects. Her “Dans le Lakehouse” blog features all the projects she and her husband – “Handy Hubby” – have undertaken. They’ve worked on makeovers together since they first met as teenagers and have received plenty of attention for their endeavours.

Indeed, it was probably a given that the first house they owned would need renovating. The pair would spend years decorating and refurbishing their dated townhouse in Ottowa, Canada. Whatever the job, no matter how large or small, they’ve always managed to overcome that most troublesome of obstacles – money.

