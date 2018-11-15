A Woman’s Estate Hadn’t Been Cleaned For 29 Years – But Then Two Neat Freaks Rolled Up Their Sleeves

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the major challenges of owning a large house is maintaining its cleanliness. Yet as difficult as this issue might sometimes prove, Cornelia Bayley let it completely overwhelm her massive country estate, having not cleaned the place in some 29 years. But in 2015 two people finally offered her some assistance.

Back in 1986 Cornelia purchased her Jacobean mansion in Flintshire, Wales, for around £70,000. Known as Plas Teg, the house is believed to have been built in 1610, with recent tree-dating analysis on timber used in its development supporting this judgement. Since then, the estate has been passed down through a number of different owners.

Plas Teg was initially built for politician and associate of King James I, Sir John Trevor I, who lived there with his family at the beginning of the 17th century. During this time, the Trevor family hosted a variety of events for their guests. Then, in the 18th century, the mansion came into the possession of Lord and Lady Dacre, with their own descendants taking charge in the 19th century.

