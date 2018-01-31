A Homeless Family Were Sleeping Behind Walmart. Then The Cops Arrived And The Mom Feared The Worst

ADVERTISEMENT

Shannon Loveless and her family had been sleeping in their van behind Walmart for four long months. By that point, the mom-of-three had almost lost all hope. So, when she saw two cops walking towards her, she immediately feared the worst.

Loveless comes from Sacramento, California, and is the mother of two boys and one little girl. Like most parents, she probably did the very best that she could for her kids. However, in 2017 the family fell on hard times.

As a result of their circumstances, Loveless lost her home. With no other options available to her, the mother moved her beloved children into their van. And, for the following months, the vehicle served as the family’s home.

