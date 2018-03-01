When A Homeless Girl Begged On The Streets, A Passing Stranger Returned With An Offer

ADVERTISEMENT

The wind blows the child’s makeshift sign, which reads “Homeless and Hungry, Please Help,” and she leans forward to straighten it. She’s sitting alone on the street with only a piece of cardboard to protect her from the cold, hard sidewalk. The girl doesn’t look older than ten, maybe 11 at a push. Most people just pass by, until someone finally sits down to chat – and we find out something remarkable.

In the video posted on YouTube in December 2016, the girl’s long hair hangs out from her beanie hat as she looks up imploringly at passers by. A mom with a stroller rushes by, no doubt hurrying to get someplace else. The girl doesn’t seem to have that option.

Between her snow boot-clad feet, she holds a styrofoam cup, maybe hoping to beg for enough money to buy herself a hot drink. Some people look at her as they walk by. One woman glances back over her shoulder from a few steps away, perhaps not quite sure what to do. Meanwhile, others bend down to put some loose change in the cup.

