When This Homeless Man Asked A Fast Food Worker For Some Water, The Manager Had To Intervene

ADVERTISEMENT

This story begins on a normal working day for one guy named Scott Grubitz. In April 2017 he found himself in Amarillo, Texas, and he decided to grab a bite to eat at a local fast-food chain.

Grubitz chose to eat at Long John Silver’s, a fish, chicken and shrimp restaurant. Little did he know then that this was to be the stage for something quite special.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he sat there tucking into his meal, he then noticed something out of the corner of his eye. He spotted a man entering the restaurant on his own. To Grubitz, the man looked a little down on his luck.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT