This Homeless Man Had Given Up On Life – But Two Weeks Later His Life Was Transformed

ADVERTISEMENT

All too often, homeless people can feel invisible to the rest of society, and this was certainly the case for former military man John Lochlan in 2016. During his time living on the streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the vet had grown so dispirited and downhearted through his pain and isolation that he had practically given up on life. However, a seemingly unremarkable encounter with what would turn out to be quite a remarkable young woman would persuade Lochlan that his story was not over.

Growing up, 33-year-old Lolly Galvin cannot recall seeing a homeless person in her small New Jersey hometown near Atlantic City. As a result, it was only when she got her driver’s license and travelled further afield that the young woman first came across someone living on the streets. And it was her human instinct to reach out to them and learn their story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Galvin joked about that fateful encounter in April 2016 when interviewed by Dannielle Alphonse, creator of the altruistic Be You & Thrive initiative. Galvin recalled, “I gave them my family’s house phone number and said, ‘Call us if you need anything!’ I came home and shared this with my parents, and they were basically going to shoot me!”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT