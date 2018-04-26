This Homeless Man Returned A Lost $10K To Its Owner, And He Was Richly Rewarded

ADVERTISEMENT

Roberta Hoskie hadn’t even realized she’d lost anything when she received a phone call saying someone had found a $10,000 check written out to her. And when she learned that someone was homeless, she knew she had to do something to thank him properly.

Hoskie’s own past might just have been the inspiration for the way she reacted to Elmer Alvarez’s act of kindness. Although she had since found success as a real estate broker, her early years in New Haven, Connecticut, had been difficult. She grew up with her single mother and three brothers and sisters, and the family were anything but wealthy.

Hoskie had experienced not having a roof over her head, and she had relied on welfare services to get her through a teenage pregnancy. But she wouldn’t remain in a state of need for long; at 20, she started working at Yale University, which afforded her the means to buy a home.

