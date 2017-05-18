This Homeless Man Sat On The Same Corner For 3 Years. Then A Woman Pulled Up To Investigate

ADVERTISEMENT

Ginger Sprouse is a business owner from Nassau Bay, Texas. She runs a company offering cookery classes. But recently, she has been in the limelight for an altogether different reason.

For almost three years, she would notice something on her drive to work. There was always the same man hanging around the same street corner in Kemah, sometimes talking to people. Some days she passed him more than once, but he was always hovering around the same spot.

It was clear that the man was homeless, but one day in June 2016, Sprouse finally decided to strike up a conversation with him. She was keen to know why he was pretty much always there, in that same place.

