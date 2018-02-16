This Man Lived On The Streets For Years. Then Police Found His Name On A Sizeable Bank Account

ADVERTISEMENT

In downtown Tampa in 2015, John Helinski lies barely sheltered under cardboard boxes as buses roar past. People walk by, unaware that beneath a bench is a man eking out a meagre existence. But although he doesn’t yet know it, Helinski’s luck is about to change.

Helinski had been born in Poland, before moving to the U.S.. Sadly, in about 2012, the grey-haired immigrant wound up on the streets of Tampa, Florida, all his personal identification records stolen from him. The streets would become his home for approximately three years.

Tampa, of course, is famous for its white-sand beaches, as well as art galleries to which tourists and locals alike flock. However Helinski’s existence was a far cry from all that. Without any ID, it was tough even to land a spot in a homeless shelter. Instead, he fended for himself as best he could on the streets.

