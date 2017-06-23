It was a truly horrific car crash. In its wake, it would leave the families of two teenagers absolutely devastated. Indeed, the deaths of Ethan Richman and Lea Byers – aged just 18 and 19 respectively – would move everyone in their community. But Ethan’s mom would make one particularly heartbreaking request of those who remembered them.
Ethan and Lea were a young couple with their whole lives ahead of them. They studied together, spent their spare time together and enjoyed a relationship which seemed loving, caring and happy. Lea was the love of Ethan’s life.
However, a horrific car crash just days before the couple were set to celebrate their second anniversary spelled the end of their blossoming romance. Hope was replaced with tragedy.
-
40 Years After A Baby Was Abandoned At A Hospital, Her Mom’s Illicit Affair Came Back To Bite Her
-
It Took Weeks For People To Finally Help This Dog, And When They Looked Closer They Were Horrified
-
This Flat-Earther Squared Up To A NASA Scientist – And The Reaction He Got Was Out Of This World
-
After A Horrific Car Crash Killed These Two Teens, His Devastated Mom Made A Heartbreaking Request
-
This Mom Was Breastfeeding In An Eatery, When An Old Lady Approached And Did The Strangest Thing
-
This Man Was Walking Through The Woods. Then He Spotted A Suitcase That Was Moving.
-
People Said This Dog Was Guarding Her Owner’s Grave, But One Rescuer Uncovered A Stunning Secret
-
After High Schoolers Played A Prank On This Teen, Her Friends Taught The Bullies A Valuable Lesson
-
When 11 Children Stood Before This Judge, The Words He Spoke Changed Their Lives Forever
-
Tim Tebow Had To Turn Down This Girl's Invite To Prom – But What He Did Next Left Her Mom In Tears
-
24 Hours After This 3-Year-Old Disappeared, A Dog Picked Up A Scent The Search Team Wasn’t Expecting
-
When This Little Girl Went To Disney World With Her 4 Parents, Their T-Shirts Left People Stunned