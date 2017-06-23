After A Horrific Car Crash Killed These Two Teens, His Devastated Mom Made A Heartbreaking Request

By Conor Sheils
June 23, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Facebook/Laura Foster Richman

It was a truly horrific car crash. In its wake, it would leave the families of two teenagers absolutely devastated. Indeed, the deaths of Ethan Richman and Lea Byers – aged just 18 and 19 respectively – would move everyone in their community. But Ethan’s mom would make one particularly heartbreaking request of those who remembered them.

Image: Facebook/Lea Byers

Ethan and Lea were a young couple with their whole lives ahead of them. They studied together, spent their spare time together and enjoyed a relationship which seemed loving, caring and happy. Lea was the love of Ethan’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Lea Byers

However, a horrific car crash just days before the couple were set to celebrate their second anniversary spelled the end of their blossoming romance. Hope was replaced with tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT