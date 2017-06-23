After A Horrific Car Crash Killed These Two Teens, His Devastated Mom Made A Heartbreaking Request

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a truly horrific car crash. In its wake, it would leave the families of two teenagers absolutely devastated. Indeed, the deaths of Ethan Richman and Lea Byers – aged just 18 and 19 respectively – would move everyone in their community. But Ethan’s mom would make one particularly heartbreaking request of those who remembered them.

Ethan and Lea were a young couple with their whole lives ahead of them. They studied together, spent their spare time together and enjoyed a relationship which seemed loving, caring and happy. Lea was the love of Ethan’s life.

However, a horrific car crash just days before the couple were set to celebrate their second anniversary spelled the end of their blossoming romance. Hope was replaced with tragedy.

