They Say His Hot Girlfriend Is Out Of His League – So He Goes Through A Jaw-Dropping Transformation

When her boyfriend stepped out from behind the screen with a whole new look, she simply couldn’t believe her eyes. Was this really her man? But then he took her hand and did something completely unexpected.

Claribel Vizcarra and Brandon Vande Pol first got together in high school, before splitting up. They later reconnected, though, and have now been together for three years.

They’re not a couple who look like an obvious match, however. Claribel has a glamorous appearance, while Brandon has always looked relatively scruffy in comparison.

