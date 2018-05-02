An Hour After This Mom’s Toddler Drowned In The Pool, Doctors Delivered Some Miraculous News

ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona mother Julia Thrash experienced what is surely the worst thing that any parent can go through. Her one year-old daughter, Jayah, had drowned in a pool. However, when doctors examined the child some time later, they gave Thrash some miraculous news.

It had been an atypical morning in February 2016 when Thrash’s life was turned upside down. The mother-of-one was suffering from an intense bout of influenza at the time. Her daughter Jayah, meanwhile, was spending the morning watching television.

Feeling the call of nature, Thrash left Jayah watching TV. The infant appeared to be concentrating on the show, and nothing seemed out of the ordinary. Thrash was only gone for a few minutes, but when she returned she made a horrible discovery.

