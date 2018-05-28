Hours After This Man Was Sent To Jail, He Was Back In Court After An Encounter With A Female Guard

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan man Antonio Duane Brown was facing years in prison in September 2012 for his crimes against society. But it was not long after the judge had handed down his sentence, that the inmate was brought back before him. But this time things were different in the courtroom. Brown’s reaction to a shocking incident on his first night behind bars had changed everything, and now the convicted man was effectively dealt a get-out-of-jail-free card.

Brown is a 37-year-old from the city of Grand Rapids, MI. Unfortunately, the petty criminal has been imprisoned many times down the years for various offenses, including drug possession, drunk driving and assault. Sadly, in late April 2012, the then 31-year-old was arrested again in his home town.

Earlier that same month, Brown had fled from police by zooming onto the freeway after they attempted to pull him over in the city’s downtown area. The perpetrator was taken into custody, charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer and convicted in a Kent County court on both counts. On September 13, 2012, the habitual offender received a sentence of five years in prison from Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock, with a judicial recommendation that Brown should serve at least 18 months.

