Just Hours After This Doctor Gave Birth, She Dropped Everything To Help A Patient In Need

For many women, giving birth can be an exciting and life-changing prospect. However, it can also be a daunting experience and is often something they don’t want to go through alone. Therefore, most moms-to-be tend to have family and friends on hand to offer support.

Typically, these nervous bystanders are also accompanied by medical staff. As professionals, their role is to try to ensure that each pregnancy runs as smoothly and as safely as possible. Moreover, supporting each individual patient is something that one Washington-based doctor prides herself on.

Originally hailing from Boston, Massachusetts, Hilary Conway now resides in Washington state with her husband Joel and their son Thor. And the young family can often be seen hiking in the nearby countryside. Indeed, Conway posts regular updates on their adventures to her Facebook.

