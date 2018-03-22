Hours After A Working Mother Left Her Baby With A Carer, She Received The Call That All Parents Fear

ADVERTISEMENT

When proud parents Ali and Derek Dodd welcomed their second son into the world, they felt that their lives couldn’t get much better. Their firstborn, Presley, five, was happy to become a big brother, and the young couple took adorable footage of baby Shepard settling in at the family home in Oklahoma.

Given that his parents had struggled with fertility problems for some time, Shepard was a “special baby” for the Dodds. Following several miscarriages, Ali, 33, had finally given birth to a healthy son – and she was delighted with her beautiful new boy. “[Shepard] had a life ahead with limitless possibilities,” doting dad Derek, a teacher, wrote on YourTango.

So, when it was time for mom to return to her work as a physical therapist, deciding on suitable childcare was something that the couple took very seriously. After speaking to friends about quality day-care in the local area, they decided on a provider who specialized in looking after the children of teachers.

