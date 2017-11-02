Here’s How Homeless Women Cope When It’s Their Time Of The Month

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman on her own faces a night sleeping rough on the street and then realizes that her period has come. She has no sanitary towels and no money to pay for them. Any money she does have needs to be spent on finding food and shelter.

This is the very real prospect for many of the estimated 217,268 woman currently living on America’s streets. They carry the burden of knowing that when their time of month comes around, they must survive in ways that many of us will never have to. Indeed, the reality of the monthly cycle is devastating.

When a period comes around, many women put on some cosy pyjamas, enjoy a film and eat some chocolate and soon feel better, right? But for some women, it is not that easy. Some cannot get access to even basic solutions.

