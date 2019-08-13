When A Woman Uncovered An Old Letter From Her Mom, She Realized Her Childhood Was Based On A Lie

ADVERTISEMENT

From an early age, Sara-Jayne King knew she wasn’t like the other children in the neighborhood. As the only mixed-race girl in a predominantly white area, the child found herself constantly questioning her identity. But then she discovered a letter long hidden by her mother and suddenly all the answers fell into place.

Located 25 miles from the bustle of London, Crowhurst in Surrey seems an idyllic place to raise a child. Indeed, King, who is now a journalist, has some pleasant memories of growing up in the English village. She recalled to the BBC in July 2019, “I woke up every morning and looked out across fields and saw chickens and lambs.”

And yet King’s experience of living in the community wasn’t as idyllic as the village’s pleasant pastoral beauty. Unlike the rest of the kids in town, King was mixed race. However, this wasn’t an issue for her, until it became a point of focus for other people in her neighborhood.

