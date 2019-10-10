After A Dying 80-Year-Old Was Told To Pee In A Bag, Her Doctor Discovered The Devastating Truth

In front of Doctor Marco Deplano is a terminally ill, elderly patient whose body is ridden with cancer. Heartbreakingly, she looks as white as the sheets she lies in. Not wanting to hold back, he informs her that her kidneys are failing. The solution? A bag enabling her to pee which he’ll attach for her. But with a sigh, the woman uses a word not often uttered to doctors, “No.” And then she says something that will stay with him for the rest of his life.

